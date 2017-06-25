Credit: PW Ponderings

Pre-Show: Cody Lane won a three way.

1. WrestleCircus Tag Team Titles: RGP Vice defeated Guerrillas of Destiny to become the new champions.

2. Scorpio Sky defeated Brody King.

3. Lady of the Ring Title: Rachael Ellering retained over Mia Yim.

4. Adam Cole & Britt Baker defeated Sami Callihan & Jessika Havok.

5. DDT Pro Iron Heavy Metalweight Title / WrestleCircus SideShow Title / Wrestling Revolver Scramble Title 3 Falls Match:

-DDT Pro Title: Laura James pinned Joey Ryan.

-SideShow Title: Tessa Blanchard pinned Joey Ryan.

-PWR Scramble Title: Jordan Lex-X pinned Joey Ryan.

6. Ladder Match for a title shot the winner can cash in at any time: Shane Strickland defeated Lio Rush, Mr. 450, and Dezmond Xavier.

7. John Morrison defeated Luchasaurus.

8. Matt Sydal defeated Zachary Wentz.

9. Glory Pro Title: Myron Reed retained against Michael Elgin.

10. Penta & Rey Fenix defeated Red Dragon.

11. Ringmaster Championship: Shane Strickland defeated Brian Cage and Sammy Guevara to win the title.

-Shane Strickland cashed in his title shot near the end of the match to make it a three way.