WrestleCircus Dive Hard with a Vengeance Results: John Morrison, Matt Sydal in Action
Credit: PW Ponderings
Pre-Show: Cody Lane won a three way.
1. WrestleCircus Tag Team Titles: RGP Vice defeated Guerrillas of Destiny to become the new champions.
2. Scorpio Sky defeated Brody King.
3. Lady of the Ring Title: Rachael Ellering retained over Mia Yim.
4. Adam Cole & Britt Baker defeated Sami Callihan & Jessika Havok.
5. DDT Pro Iron Heavy Metalweight Title / WrestleCircus SideShow Title / Wrestling Revolver Scramble Title 3 Falls Match:
-DDT Pro Title: Laura James pinned Joey Ryan.
-SideShow Title: Tessa Blanchard pinned Joey Ryan.
-PWR Scramble Title: Jordan Lex-X pinned Joey Ryan.
6. Ladder Match for a title shot the winner can cash in at any time: Shane Strickland defeated Lio Rush, Mr. 450, and Dezmond Xavier.
7. John Morrison defeated Luchasaurus.
8. Matt Sydal defeated Zachary Wentz.
9. Glory Pro Title: Myron Reed retained against Michael Elgin.
10. Penta & Rey Fenix defeated Red Dragon.
11. Ringmaster Championship: Shane Strickland defeated Brian Cage and Sammy Guevara to win the title.
-Shane Strickland cashed in his title shot near the end of the match to make it a three way.