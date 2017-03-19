Credit: WZ

1. Barrett Brown def. Terrale Temp.

2. Fred Yehi def. Gregory James & Curt Stallion in a triple threat match.

3. Ricky Starks, Aaron Solow & Andy Dalton def. Jordan Len-X & The Boys.

4. Carson def. Davey Boy Smith Jr. via disqualification.

5. Rachael Ellering def. Tessa Blanchard to retain the Wrestle Circus Women’s Championship.

6. Jax Dane def. Jeff Cobb.

7. Jervis Cottonbelly def. Joey Ryan & Scorpio Sky in a triple threat match to retain teh Wrestle Circus Sideshow Championship. Cottonbelly was representing all of r/SquaredCircle, after he “submitted” a post to Reddit earlier in the week, and a licensed official was present to record the decision. But, because he himself is on Reddit, he was able to defend the title on behalf of the entire community.

8. John Morrison def. Sammy Guevara.

9. Broken Matt Hardy def. Colt Cabana after interference from Leva Bates, who came out as “Sister Nero”.

10. Brian Cage def. Matt Riddle to retain the Wrestle Circus Championship.