– Here’s the updated live event schedule for this year’s WrestleCon:

* Wrestle Pro will hold a live event on Thursday, March 30th at 8:30 PM.

* Rev Pro (UK) is set for a live event on Friday, March 31st at 4:00 PM.

* WrestleCon SuperShow is set for Friday, March 31st at 8:30 PM.

* The Wrestling Revolver is set for Saturday, April 1st at Noon.

* WrestleCon’s annual Women’s SuperShow is set for Saturday, April 1st at 4:00 PM. This show is free with Saturday admission to Wrestlecon.

* Combat Zone Wrestling is set for the 2017 “Best of the Best” tournament on Saturday, April 1st at 8:30 PM.

