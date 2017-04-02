UPDATE: WWE sent out a press release touting WrestleMania 33’s success. The announcement confirmed the 75,245 attendance and noted that WrestleMania grossed $14.5 million, surpassing the previous record for the arena set by the Rolling Stones in 2015. The company said that they will have “unprecedented five consecutive nights of sellouts at the Citrus Bowl and Amway Center” from the Hall of Fame ceremony through Smackdown Live.

The event is the seventh-highest attended WrestleMania in history, with the top ten below per WWE:

1. 101,763: WrestleMania 32, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX, April 3, 2016

2. 93,173: WrestleMania 3, Pontiac Silverdome, Pontiac, Michigan, March 29, 1987

3. 80,676: WrestleMania 29, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, April 7, 2013

4. 80,103: WrestleMania 23, Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan, April 1, 2007

5. 78,363: WrestleMania 28, Sun Life Stadium, Miami, Florida, April 1, 2012

6. 76,976: WrestleMania 31, Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California, March 29, 2015

7. 75,245: WrestleMania 33, Orlando Citrus Bowl, Orlando, Florida, April 2, 2017

8. 75,167: WrestleMania 30, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA, April 6, 2014

9. 74,635: WrestleMania 24, Orlando Citrus Bowl, Orlando, Florida, March 30, 2008

10. 72,744: WrestleMania 25, Reliant Stadium, Houston, Texas, April 5, 2009

“WrestleMania Week was a tremendous success for the City of Orlando and it was an honor to host WWE and their fans back in our community,” said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. “This is a testament to the investments we’ve made in our community venues that continue to attract these showcase events and solidify Orlando as the nation’s leading sports and entertainment destination.”

“WrestleMania made a triumphant return to Orlando and again broke multiple records,” said WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events John Saboor. ”This success would not have been possible without the tireless support of Mayor Dyer, the Local Organizing Committee and all of the public and private sector partners throughout Central Florida. We now turn our attention to New Orleans for our WrestleMania 34 celebration.”

ORIGINAL: The New Day announced before the main event of WrestleMania 33 that this year’s show had an attendance of 75,245. The announced attendance breaks the record for the Camping World Stadium, previously set by WrestleMania 24 in 2008 with 74,635.

Last year’s WrestleMania had an announced attendance of 101,763, though reports claim that the actual attendance was 97,769.