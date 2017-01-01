– WWE is returning to New Orleans for WrestleMania 34. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that several sources with “direct knowledge” have confirmed to them that officials will be announcing soon that the 2018 event will take place in the city.

This will be the second time in five years that WrestleMania has been held in New Orleans, following WrestleMania XXX in 2014. While there is no word on the exact date it will be announced, the site points out that the January 9th Raw is in New Orleans and has Shawn Michaels and Undertaker advertised to appear.