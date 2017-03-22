Have you heard that Wrestlemania is The Ultimate Thrill Ride? In case you haven’t. Let me tell you again. Wrestlemania is The Ultimate Thrill Ride. It’s not just Wrestlemania anymore. It’s The Ultimate Thrill Ride. Ultimately, it’s a ride, filled with thrills.

Since Wrestlemania (better known this year as The Ultimate Thrill Ride) is such an Ultimate Thrill Ride, what if every match were an Ultimate Thrill Ride?

Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton – Haunted Mansion

A fun little ride that could be better under different circumstances. It has some good parts, like the ghosts, but it also feels a bit underwhelming. Maybe they should set it ablaze at the end? Wyatt vs. Orton has been fine in the build up. The performances have been good and the story makes sense, but it all feels…bland. Orton has been around forever and Wyatt doesn’t exactly feel like the champion after years of empty threats and major losses. It exists, but it’s not a main attraction.

Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar – Walt Disney World Railroad

The Walt Disney World Railroad is a slow moving train that takes you around the entire park. It’s not thrilling, but it allows you to reminisce and relax. It’s one of the more nostalgic rides in the park because you see everything and everyone knows it exists. It’s been around since the 70’s, so about as long as Goldberg. You’re probably thinking, “the Railroad lasts 20 minutes and is boring, how is that Goldberg vs. Lesnar?” Well, would you put it past this company to deliver a longer Goldberg vs. Lesnar match? Even if it’s five minutes, it could easily feel like 20.

Triple H vs. Seth Rollins – Buzz Light Year’s Space Ranger Spin

You go in a bunch of different directions and shoot robots. It’s pretty fun. And you either enjoy the spinning or you get a headache from it. I typically get a headache. Rollins vs. HHH has been a long time coming, but the overly long Triple H promos, Rollins getting no winning moments, and the different stuff with Stephanie, Foley, Joe, and Zayn have turned this whole thing into a mess.

The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns – Peter Pan’s Flight

Not exactly the most thrilling ride, but who the hell doesn’t love Peter Pan? Reigns will do his best to carry an Undertaker that can barely move, and everyone loves Undertaker, but the match isn’t likely going to be good unless it’s blessed with some pixie dust.

AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon – Soarin

I love Soarin. You get elevated in a chair and pretend you’re flying over California, but really you’re just sitting a chair. AJ vs. Shane will be fun because AJ is the best in the world and Shane will take his big bump, but it’s not exactly a meaningful match. They want you to think it’s meaningful because it involves Shane McMahon, but really you’re just sitting in a chair.

John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse – Splash Mountain

You get a little bit of everything from this ride. Some short thrills, singing puppets, and a big thrill at the end. Plus, you get wet. All four participants have been great throughout this feud. They’ve done some minor stuff, like the Talking Smack promos, and they’ve done some bigger stuff. Quite possibly our first real thrill ride.

Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens – Space Mountain

Now we’re talking. By far the best ride at Disney. Space Mountain, much like Chris Jericho, is timeless. This feud has had it all. Some twists, some turns, some light moments, some dark moments. Space Mountain brings thrill ride seekers and wrestling fans together thanks to Ric Flair, and Owens and Jericho have brought us together over these last few months with their amazing chemistry and strong storytelling.

Bayley vs. Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte – Pirates of the Caribbean

Another tame ride that has been watered down with multiple iterations. Wait, that’s the movie franchise. They should have stopped with the first one. Instead, they just kept adding people until you no longer cared about the main character. Still talking about the movie franchise.

Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin – Test Track

A fun ride that really doesn’t mean a whole lot. Is anyone else realizing how many damn matches are on this show?

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro – The Barnstormer

A lame roller coaster that has its moments thanks to Goofy. Has Enzo called anyone Goofy, yet? It feels like it’s just a matter of time. Anderson & Gallows have certainly been goofs in the build-up to this match.

Neville vs. Austin Aries – It’s A Small World After All

Cause they are the cruiserweights, get it? They’ll likely steal the show, just like the ride steals your brain and embeds it with that song.

Alexa Bliss vs. The Smackdown Roster – Dumbo the Flying Elephant

You just go around in a circle. Maybe you bounce a little. I guess it could be fun if you’re the right age, but no one really cares about Dumbo. But seriously, did no one consider how many damn matches are on this show?

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal – Jungle Cruise

It’s really boring and filled with fake animals that you don’t care about.

There you have it. You can now skip Wrestlemania and go to Magic Kingdom. Or, you can watch Wrestlemania and never want to visit Magic Kingdom. Enjoy The Ultimate Thrill Ride.

