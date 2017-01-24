wrestling / News
WrestleMania Axxess On Sale Info & Signing Schedule Released
– WWE released the following information on this year’s WrestleMania Axxess…
AXXESS DATES AND TIMES
(All times listed are local)
Thursday, March 30
6-10 p.m.
Friday, March 31
5-9 p.m.
Saturday, April 1
Session 1 – 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
Session 2 – 1-5 p.m.
Session 3 – 6-10 p.m.
Sunday, April 2
8 a.m.-12 p.m.
WWE SUPERSTAR SIGNING SCHEDULES
Premium VIP sessions:
Thursday, March 30
Randy Orton – 8 p.m.
Friday, March 31
Seth Rollins – 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 1
Roman Reigns – 10 a.m.
AJ Styles – 1 p.m.
Dean Ambrose – 3 p.m.
Sunday, April 2
Kurt Angle – 8 a.m.
VIP sessions:
Thursday, March 30
Sasha Banks – 6 p.m.
Enzo Amore & Big Cass – 8 p.m.
Friday, March 31
Shinsuke Nakamura– 5 p.m.
Saturday, April 1
Samoa Joe – 8 a.m.
Nikki Bella – 10 a.m.
Chris Jericho – 1 p.m.
Bray Wyatt – 6 p.m.
Bayley – 8 p.m.
Sunday, April 2
Edge – 10 a.m.
TICKET INFORMATION
General Admission tickets – $55*
General Admission tickets include:
Autographs and photos with WWE Superstars and Legends
Enjoy viewing matches, Q&As and contests in the Main Ring
VIP tickets – $110*
VIP tickets include:
Autograph and professional photo with a VIP WWE Superstar
Exclusive VIP line at the event entrance
(1) 8×10 glossy photo of the appearing Superstar
Premium VIP tickets – $190*
PVIP tickets Include:
Autograph and professional photo with a Premium VIP WWE Superstar
Exclusive VIP line at the event entrance.
(1) 8×10 glossy photo of the appearing Superstar
Children 2 years and under – FREE
*Prices are PER SESSION and do not include applicable fees
Talent subject to CHANGE