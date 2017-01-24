– WWE released the following information on this year’s WrestleMania Axxess…

AXXESS DATES AND TIMES

(All times listed are local)

Thursday, March 30

6-10 p.m.

Friday, March 31

5-9 p.m.

Saturday, April 1

Session 1 – 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Session 2 – 1-5 p.m.

Session 3 – 6-10 p.m.

Sunday, April 2

8 a.m.-12 p.m.

WWE SUPERSTAR SIGNING SCHEDULES

Premium VIP sessions:

Thursday, March 30

Randy Orton – 8 p.m.

Friday, March 31

Seth Rollins – 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 1

Roman Reigns – 10 a.m.

AJ Styles – 1 p.m.

Dean Ambrose – 3 p.m.

Sunday, April 2

Kurt Angle – 8 a.m.

VIP sessions:

Thursday, March 30

Sasha Banks – 6 p.m.

Enzo Amore & Big Cass – 8 p.m.

Friday, March 31

Shinsuke Nakamura– 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 1

Samoa Joe – 8 a.m.

Nikki Bella – 10 a.m.

Chris Jericho – 1 p.m.

Bray Wyatt – 6 p.m.

Bayley – 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 2

Edge – 10 a.m.

TICKET INFORMATION

General Admission tickets – $55*

General Admission tickets include:

Autographs and photos with WWE Superstars and Legends

Enjoy viewing matches, Q&As and contests in the Main Ring

VIP tickets – $110*

VIP tickets include:

Autograph and professional photo with a VIP WWE Superstar

Exclusive VIP line at the event entrance

(1) 8×10 glossy photo of the appearing Superstar

Premium VIP tickets – $190*

PVIP tickets Include:

Autograph and professional photo with a Premium VIP WWE Superstar

Exclusive VIP line at the event entrance.

(1) 8×10 glossy photo of the appearing Superstar

Children 2 years and under – FREE

*Prices are PER SESSION and do not include applicable fees

Talent subject to CHANGE