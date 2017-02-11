– It was reported earlier today that Chavo Guerrero Sr. has passed away at the age of 68. More of the wrestling world has reacted to his passing on social media, which you can see below…

WWE is saddened to learn that Chavo Guerrero Sr. has passed away. https://t.co/La6lixkGVu pic.twitter.com/kMAmv0uqNW — WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2017

Chavo Sr. was one of a kind. He did things his own way & entertained fans for 20+ years. My thoughts are with the entire Guerrero family. pic.twitter.com/fn1bk6WXLF — Triple H (@TripleH) February 11, 2017

GOD BLESS THE CHAVO GUERRERO SR AND HIS BEAUTIFUL FAMILY. REST IN PEACE BROTHER I LOVE YOU — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) February 11, 2017

Very sorry to hear of the loss of Chavo Guerrero Sr. I took great pride in having worked with Chavo, Mando & Hector. https://t.co/HLjmm9dzWj — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 11, 2017

Very saddened to hear of my friend Chavo Guerrero Sr's passing today.My condolences and best wishes to Chavo Jr and all the Guerrero family — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) February 11, 2017

RIP Chavo Guerrero Sr. I know Roddy Piper will welcome you at the gates! 🙏 #ProWrestling — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) February 11, 2017

My heart & condolences to the entire Guerrero family on the passing of Chavo Guerrero Sr. A one of a kind person who was a pleasure to know — The Destroyer (@SamoaJoe) February 11, 2017

The Legendary Chavo Guerrero 01/07/49 – 02/11/17 Rest in Peace Sir, I'm honored to have known you. pic.twitter.com/PtRKMZW911 — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) February 11, 2017

RIP #ChavoGuerrero Thank you for sharing your gift of wrestling and leaving a great legacy with your family. All my respect. — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) February 11, 2017

Thoughts are with @mexwarrior and all of the Guerrero family. A highflier before the term highflier. RIP #ChavoGuerrero — Billy Kidman (@WWEKidman) February 12, 2017

Very sorry to hear legend Chavo Guerrero Sr. passing – God bless the Guerrero family during this time. Stay strong @mexwarrior @Lazortron — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) February 11, 2017

Saddened by the passing of #ChavoGuerrero. "Classic" helped me a ton when we were both working 'corporate', always had me laughing 😂

RIP ✊ — London…Paul London (@LondonFu) February 11, 2017

My greatest compliment-

visiting with Chavo Sr before Eddie's funeral-he said "today you are a Guerrero". Loved that man! RIP ChavoClassic — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) February 11, 2017

I'm so sad to hear that Chavo Guerrero Sr. has died. Many great memories, both in & out of the ring. RIP my friend. Praying for the family. pic.twitter.com/16ntNeV0sd — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) February 11, 2017

My thoughts are with Chavo jnr and family. RIP Chavo Guerrero snr — Robby Brookside (@RobbyBrookside) February 11, 2017

RIP 🙏Chavo Guerrero Senior…… My Family & I send our condolences to the Guerrero Family &… https://t.co/pm8e9jQTIC — ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) February 12, 2017

Prayers and sympathies to @mexwarrior and the entire Guerrero family on the passing of Chavo Sr. #RIPChavo 🙏❤️ — Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) February 11, 2017

I never had the chance to meet Chavo Sr but I know the words said about him by my adopted/extended family and my prayers are with them all. — Aiden English (@WWEDramaKing) February 12, 2017

The 1st match I ever taped on my VCR was Guerrero Brothers vs Rock n Roll Express

Saw Chavo sr wrestle so many times

His legacy#CLASSIC pic.twitter.com/imiArGYuLK — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) February 11, 2017