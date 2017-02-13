wrestling / News
Wrestlers React to Naomi’s First Title Win
– Several members of the WWE roster, as well as TNA’s Gail Kim and jade, took to social media last night to congratulate Naomi for winning her first WWE singles Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber PPV…
Congrats to @NaomiWWE she won. If you can change than she can change than we all can change.
— Rusev MACHKA (@RusevBUL) February 13, 2017
So proud of @NaomiWWE for becoming the new SmackDown Women's Champion! It's been a long journey and so well deserved!! Love you girl! -Brie
— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) February 13, 2017
Goosebumps @NaomiWWE 💚💚💚 #FEELtheGLOW #Champ
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 13, 2017
Im crying!!! The struggle baby!! You did it @NaomiWWE
— notorious SB (@SashaBanksWWE) February 13, 2017
Congrats to @NaomiWWE! One of the best athletes, and best people in the game!#WWEChamber @WWE
— Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) February 13, 2017
Nevertheless, she persisted. You deserve it, @NaomiWWE 👏
— JadeTNA (@JadeTNA) February 13, 2017
Congrats to @NaomiWWE!!! YOU DESERVE THIS! Bout damn time! #WomensChampion #Hut
— Curtis Axel (@RealCurtisAxel) February 13, 2017
Just read on my timeline that @NaomiWWE finally won the title. I just love her and am so happy the day has FINALLY come! #youdeserveit
— Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) February 13, 2017
Words Can't even remotely come close to describing how Happy&Proud I am to see My girl @NaomiWWE Win the @WWE #SmackDown #WomensChampionship
— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) February 13, 2017
Crying seeing @NaomiWWE win! The most underrated athlete & entertainer in business! You inspire me. #FEELtheGLOW
— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) February 13, 2017
Congratulations beautiful!!! @NaomiWWE!!! 😍🙌🏽 #FEELtheGLOW
— Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) February 13, 2017
Omg Omg Omg!!!!!!!! Congratulations @NaomiWWE!!!! #youdeserveit soooooo so much!!!! I am so happy for you. Truly!!! #WWEChamber #wwe
— Summer Rae (@RealSummerWWE) February 13, 2017
@NaomiWWE NO, with that gold around your middle…. you, you're the BEST !
— Fit Finlay (@ringfox1) February 13, 2017