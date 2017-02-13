– Several members of the WWE roster, as well as TNA’s Gail Kim and jade, took to social media last night to congratulate Naomi for winning her first WWE singles Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber PPV…

Congrats to @NaomiWWE she won. If you can change than she can change than we all can change. — Rusev MACHKA (@RusevBUL) February 13, 2017

So proud of @NaomiWWE for becoming the new SmackDown Women's Champion! It's been a long journey and so well deserved!! Love you girl! -Brie — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) February 13, 2017

Im crying!!! The struggle baby!! You did it @NaomiWWE — notorious SB (@SashaBanksWWE) February 13, 2017

Congrats to @NaomiWWE! One of the best athletes, and best people in the game!#WWEChamber @WWE — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) February 13, 2017

Just read on my timeline that @NaomiWWE finally won the title. I just love her and am so happy the day has FINALLY come! #youdeserveit — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) February 13, 2017

Words Can't even remotely come close to describing how Happy&Proud I am to see My girl @NaomiWWE Win the @WWE #SmackDown #WomensChampionship — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) February 13, 2017

Crying seeing @NaomiWWE win! The most underrated athlete & entertainer in business! You inspire me. #FEELtheGLOW — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) February 13, 2017