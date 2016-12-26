How the 4Rs of wRestling Work!

Here is a quick explanation of the 4R’s. The column will run TWO-THREE times a week. We will group our feelings on the shows in various categories: The Right, the wRong and the Ridiculous. The Right is stuff that worked very well: a great promo, a great match and so on. PuRgatoRy is a section between the right and wrong. It shows equal traits from both sides that cannot be ignored and needs discussed. It is not a bad place per say, as things can get remedied or go the wrong way the very next week. The wRong is what it sounds like: bad matches, bad or boring promos and so on. The Ridiculous is stuff that had no right on TV: Stupid angles and so on. And there is always a possibility of a 5th R, which is as bad as they come. This column is supposed to be analytical, and at the right time very critical of the shows, it was the whole reason it was created. This is not a “mark” column, nor a “smark” column, our goal is to analyze the show from many different fronts, reward the good and call out the bad. We will not apologize for our opinions, they are as they are, whether positive or negative.

Smackdown 12.20.16:

– WWE Championship- AJ Styles © d. James Ellsworth SQUASH

– WWE Intercontinental Champion- The Miz © d. Apollo Crews ***

– Dean Ambrose d. Luke Harper **3/4

– La Luchadora d. Alexa Bliss *

– Mojo Rawley d. Curt Hawkins *1/2

– Dolph Ziggler vs. Baron Corbin ends in a Double Count-Out ***1/4

THE Right:

WWE Intercontinental Championship- The Miz © vs. Apollo Crews: Coming off a victory at Tribute to the Troops last week, Apollo Crews challenged The Miz for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Crews took the majority of the match, using an array of high impact offense to overpower Miz, who never got going until the finish. Crews got multiple near falls and was rocking Miz to the point where Maryse attempted to interfere in plain sight of the ref just to give Miz a break. She was easily caught and ejected for the match, allowing Crews a few more close opportunities before Miz raked the eyes and caught him with the Skull Crushing Finale for the victory. This was a really fun match, helped by a shockingly hot crowd that was buying into all of Crews near falls. Crews looked phenomenal; it was potentially his best showing since joining the main roster. Everything he did looked crisp and he had a dominate outing, using his amazing athleticism to throw Miz for a loop in one of the more one-sided title defenses Miz has had this year. The finish continued the trend of Miz escaping by the skin of his teeth and a match like this should help Crews get back into a bigger role on Smackdown. After the match, Renee Young attempted to interview Miz about his obsession with Dean Ambrose, but Miz turned the tables on her and called her out on her own obsession with Ambrose, revealing that she is sleeping with him. This caused Renee to slap Miz and walk out in anger. That was an awesome little moment that’s going to add some real steam to the Miz/Ambrose feud and I’m excited to see where this goes from here.

Dean Ambrose vs. Luke Harper: Harper got the better of Dean Ambrose early on, using his raw strength to brutalize Ambrose. Harper cut off multiple Ambrose comeback attempts and nailed him with a vicious Lawn Dart followed by a super kick knocking Ambrose to the floor. This allowed Ambrose a chance to take out Bray Wyatt & Randy Orton at ringside to remove them from the equation as he attempted a comeback on Harper, culminating with a small package that gave Ambrose the victory. Orton & Wyatt attacked Ambrose after the match, with Orton laying Ambrose out with an RKO. Adding insult to injury, Miz came out and hit Ambrose with the Skull Crushing Finale. The match was fun; producing another great singles showing from Luke Harper who continues to be fantastic in the ring. I’m hoping all these Harper losses are leading somewhere, as we way too talented to be constantly jobbing while his other Wyatt Family partners are having tons of success. The moment where Ambrose took out the Wyatt Family was clever, as the idea that Ambrose had to take out Orton & Wyatt before they could get to him made perfect sense as gave Ambrose just enough time alone with Harper to steal a victory.

Alexa Bliss vs. La Luchadora: Alexa Bliss was forced into this match by Daniel Bryan who exposed Bliss was still faking a knee injury, claiming that if she didn’t compete she would be stripped of the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship before her defense against Becky Lynch next week. La Luchadora was dressed in a full blue body suit and a purple mask, so she looked like a stereotypical lucha jobber. She surprisingly dominated Bliss for the entire match and eventually caught her in the Disarmer for the upset tap out victory, only to reveal that it was Becky Lynch under the mask all along. This was an awesome little segment. I loved the stunned reactions and looks Bliss give during the match when she was being rolled around the ring by this jobber and she couldn’t understand how she was being so overwhelmed by a nobody. Lynch did a great job working the match in a way that kept her identity a secret until the finish, and once she grab the Disarmer the victory got a huge reaction and it was a great moment where she one upped Bliss a week before their rematch. I’m still not thrilled with the idea of these two meeting again but I will say this segment got me interested in the match next week so this was a tremendous segment.

Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler: This match was set up after the Styles/Ellsworth match, where Baron Corbin claimed that Dolph Ziggler was stealing championship opportunities that he continues to waste and he laid Ziggler out with the End of Days to prove his point. Ziggler requested the match and Daniel Bryan gave it to him on the condition that if he lost, Corbin would be the #1 contender next week. They had a really good match. Corbin spent the majority pounding away on Dolph Ziggler and cutting off Ziggler at every attempt to fight back. They had a good series of near falls down the stretch and the match eventually turned into a brawl on the floor. Corbin tosses Ziggler into AJ Styles, who was sitting on commentary and the two brawled on the floor for so long that the ref counted both men out. AJ Styles, out of anger, attacked both Corbin & Ziggler with a chair after the match. Daniel Bryan immediately came out and announced that Styles would face both Ziggler & Corbin in a triple threat match for the WWE Championship next week. These two had maybe their best match together here. Corbin was vicious in his assault on Ziggler and every time Ziggler attempted to come back, Corbin would be shockingly quick and cut him right off and go back on the offensive. As Corbin continued to decimate Ziggler, Styles grew increasingly concerned on commentary to the point where he was actively rooting for Ziggler to win. They could not have made Corbin out to be a bigger threat in this match, so in terms of getting Corbin over as a monster and a real contender for the championship, the execution was perfect. Ziggler was great as well, going deep in his playbook and only firing off his more high impact arsenal to try and bring Corbin down, knowing it was the only chance he had at beating him. The finish felt flat but it gave them a way to book the triple threat match so I can’t rip into it too much.

puRgatoRy:

WWE Championship- AJ Styles © vs. James Ellsworth: We kicked off Smackdown with the match months in the making, as AJ Styles finally defended the WWE Championship against James Ellsworth. The match lasted about a minute, as Styles blocked the No Chin Music and threw a series of strikes at Ellsworth to knock him out for the victory. After the match, Styles beat the hell out of Ellsworth, viciously tossing him against the announce table, barricade, and ring frame, forcing him to be carried out of the ring on a stretcher. Styles then cut a promo saying that he was heading for bigger and better things in 2017 and that he’ll end the New Year with the one thing he needs which is the WWE Championship. It was frustrating that after MONTHS of buildup with James Ellsworth, the blow off to this feud was a two-minute squash on the opener of a random episode of Smackdown. I feel like this had legs to carry into the Royal Rumble, where on the big stage Styles could give Ellsworth the mother of all beatings to kill him off once and for all. That being said, this segment was good, the Ellsworth beat down after the match was brutal and they made it clear that Styles was finally moving on and they made him look incredibly strong finally beating the crap out of Ellsworth after multiple humiliating moments at his and Dean Ambrose’s hands, so it got Styles back on the right path. I wish this was done on a much bigger stage with more build, but the blow off was exactly what it should have been in the end.

Natalya Confesses: Natalya called out Nikki Bella to try and clear the air regarding all the rumors that Carmella had been spreading the past few weeks, only to be quickly followed out by Carmella herself. Carmella bragged that Natalya wanted to teach the Bella Twins a lesson for taking all the fame and glory and revealed a plethora of things that Natalya has said about Nikki Bella. Natalya confirms that everything was supposed to have stayed private and she officially confirms that she did indeed attack Nikki at Survivor Series. Natalya chased Carmella up the entrance ramp and tossed her into the Christmas set. She then cut a promo, calling Nikki a bitch and saying she has always despised her. She claims the Bellas got by on beauty and looks and they stole all the fame that she deserved. She called Nikki Bella nothing and claimed that John Cena will never ask her to marry him. The build-up to the reveal of Natalya sucked and lived up to the poor build over the past few weeks. That being said, the attack on Carmella and post reveal promo by Natalya was fantastic. The reasons that Natalya gave for the attack made sense and in the promo she did a great job of reflecting her distain of the Bellas and how they became stars. That promo gave some much needed life to Natalya’s character, as it looks like she’s back to being a bad-ass ass kicker rather than the goofball she has been portraying for way too long.

Curt Hawkins vs. Mojo Rawley: This was set-up by a backstage segment involving Ryan Phillippe who was also on commentary during the match. Hawkins controlled the early portion of the match but Rawley eventually made a quick comeback and uses his power to destroy Hawkins, finishing him off with a corner forearm for the victory. The match was there just to promote the TV show Shooter so it was a fine, inoffensive filler segment. Unfortunately, Mojo Rawley has to go solo for a few months with the Zack Ryder injury but I have to say he didn’t look too bad. He making some progress as an in-ring worker and this match showed that he could potentially thrive in shorter matches. They can give some strong victories like this over the next several weeks and potentially put him in the Intercontinental Championship mix while he waits for Zack Ryder to return, so I think if nothing else this segment did some good for getting the Rawley single’s run off to a decent start.

THE wRong:

THE Ridiculous:

