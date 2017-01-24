How the 4Rs of wRestling Work!

Here is a quick explanation of the 4R’s. The column will run TWO-THREE times a week. We will group our feelings on the shows in various categories: The Right, the wRong and the Ridiculous. The Right is stuff that worked very well: a great promo, a great match and so on. PuRgatoRy is a section between the right and wrong. It shows equal traits from both sides that cannot be ignored and needs discussed. It is not a bad place per say, as things can get remedied or go the wrong way the very next week. The wRong is what it sounds like: bad matches, bad or boring promos and so on. The Ridiculous is stuff that had no right on TV: Stupid angles and so on. And there is always a possibility of a 5th R, which is as bad as they come. This column is supposed to be analytical, and at the right time very critical of the shows, it was the whole reason it was created. This is not a “mark” column, nor a “smark” column, our goal is to analyze the show from many different fronts, reward the good and call out the bad. We will not apologize for our opinions, they are as they are, whether positive or negative.

SMACKDOWN 1.17.17

– AJ Styles vs. The Miz ended in a No-Contest ***

– Dean Ambrose d. Randy Orton ***

– Steel Cage Match for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship- Alexa Bliss © d. Becky Lynch **1/2

THE Right:

Shane McMahon Opening Announcement: Shane McMahon opened the show and announced that in four weeks, the WWE Championship will be defended in the Elimination Chamber, with the winner heading into WrestleMania as champion. This brought out AJ Styles, who questioned why he would have to defend the championship in the Elimination Chamber just weeks after beating John Cena at the Rumble. He believed he should have been consulted but Shane claimed the only one he consulted on this decision is Daniel Bryan. He gave AJ Styles props for proving he is one of the best over the past year but he said Styles’ attitude is the only thing that isn’t phenomenal about him. Styles threatened to go back to Japan with the WWE Championship, which brought out John Cena who didn’t say a word. Styles continued to complain about the situation, which next brought out The Miz. Miz claimed the Elimination Chamber would be perfect for the story of his 2017, as it would give him the chance to become a duel champion at WrestleMania. Styles warned Miz that he wanted no part of him at Elimination Chamber but Miz reminded Styles that he was beating John Cena before it was cool. They traded back and forth insults while Cena added fuel to the fire, leading to Shane booking Styles vs. Miz immediately. This was a great opening segment. Styles and Miz continued to rock it on the microphone and I loved Cena just playing the troll and boosting both men’s egos, setting them off and leading to the eventual match. They managed to hype and build both Cena/Styles at the Rumble and the Elimination Chamber match in the same segment, which was pretty impressive. It was a just a fun opening segment that got the ball rolling on several big upcoming matches.

King’s Court with Dolph Ziggler: They were in Memphis, Tennessee, so they brought Jerry Lawler out to host the King’s Court with Dolph Ziggler as his guest. Lawler tried to joke around with Ziggler, making a comment about his blonde hair but Ziggler refused to respond. Lawler questioned if Ziggler’s new attitude was finally going to help him win some matches and warned Ziggler he was going down the wrong path, as he still lost to Kalisto and he snapped by attacking Kalisto and Apollo Crews last week. Ziggler after standing around in silence finally spoke, saying he knew Lawler would try to make him look bad and play games in front of his home crowd. He reminded Lawler of the night he suffered his heart attack after a tag match where he dropped repeated elbows onto him. He took full responsibility for the heart attack and claimed it was a long road for Jerry Lawler to face him like a man. Ziggler promised to finish what he started four years ago if Lawler keeps asking stupid questions. Lawler had one more question, which is how does Ziggler feel knowing that no matter how much he changed his attitude, he would always be a loser? Ziggler laid out Lawler with a super kick and walked away, even after Lawler got back to his feet and challenged Ziggler to return to the ring. This segment was way better than I thought it was going to be. They kept the Lawler jokes to a minimum and I really liked the dark turn this took with the throwback to the heart attack. Ziggler brought back dark memories for Lawler and I loved Ziggler’s I don’t care about anything attitude here, showing that he seemed to be broken after such a long losing stretch. The cheap shot at Lawler at the end got huge heat and I think this segment really benefited Ziggler’s heel turn, emphasizing that Ziggler is going down a dark road in his career.

puRgatoRy:

AJ Styles vs. The Miz: Styles got the better of Miz early but Maryse provided a distraction, allowing Miz to knock Styles off the apron with a big boot to gain control. Miz took it to Styles using the usual mix of his and Daniel Bryan’s move set but Styles fought back, connecting with a Pele knocking Miz to the floor and then following with a sick knee strike from the apron. Styles shoves Miz into John Cena, who was on commentary and Cena shoves Miz away, causing the ref to call for the bell. Cena goes after Styles but it gave Miz an opening to retaliate. Cena took out Miz with the Attitude Adjustment and Styles attempt to nail Cena with the Phenomenal Forearm but he missed, giving Cena the chance to lay Styles out with the AA as well. The match itself was solid, it got pretty physical and stiff as it progressed which was a nice touch. I liked the story of Miz bringing his A-game, being the aggressor as he was motivated to prove that he was at Styles’ level and was a potential threat to Styles’ championship. I did not like the finish though, it just came across really flat and the shove itself wasn’t well executed. With Cena taking out both Styles & Miz, the match just seemed like a ploy to set up the big Cena showcase at the finish, so the match felt completely pointless and unnecessary in the bigger picture, which was make Cena look strong.

Nikki Bella Calls Out Natalya: Nikki Bella wanted to finish what she and Natalya started and called out Natalya. She used Bret Hart’s catchphrase and claims the only thing Natalya was best at was stabbing people in the back. Natalya appeared in the crowd to mock Nikki and headed to the merchandise area. She claimed it was quite a coincidence that Nikki’s merchandise was right next to Cena’s and she complained Bret Hart had a shirt available but she didn’t. She claimed Nikki was to blame for this and that she and Bret have something in common which was that they would die alone. She stared tossing Nikki’s merchandise in the trash so Nikki attacked her and they brawled in the merchandise area. Security tried to get them apart but both women manage to get some extra shots in on the other. I had some mixed feelings on this segment. Both women didn’t do that great of a job in their delivery, specifically Nikki who just seemed like a robot and didn’t convey the anger or hatred she should have had for Natalya. The bit at the merchandise was actually pretty good and they continue have some really good, intense brawls. The mic work left something to be desired but the rest of the segment was fun and this feud continues to roll on in a positive direction.

Dean Ambrose vs. Randy Orton: Ambrose requested the match earlier in the show, wanting revenge for the assault by the Wyatts from a few weeks ago. They started off with some dull, uninspired mat wrestling but eventually went to the floor where Ambrose caught Orton with a hard rebound lariat on the floor. Orton came back by shoving Ambrose into the post and hitting a back suplex onto the announce table to take control. Ambrose fought back but Orton had a nice counter of the Lunatic lariat into the power slam to cut him off. Ambrose dumped Orton to the floor and went for the suicide dive but Harper was pulled in the way, taking the blow for Orton. Orton hit the hanging DDT on Ambrose and was looking to hit the RKO but Luke Harper entered the ring to confront him. The arguing allowed Ambrose to sneak up on Orton and roll him up for 3 to steal a win. Orton and Harper brawled after the match but Wyatt broke it up. He slapped Harper and threatened Orton before walking off in anger. The match started off really slow and took a bit of time to get going but once they started brawling on the floor, the intensity picked up and they turned in a solid match. The second half in particular was a really good effort and you got the feeling they had something great in them, but between the bad start and the post match stuff, it wasn’t meant to be on this night. It was the second bad finish in a row on the show and you probably could have called it a mile away. I’m still not into the Wyatt dissension stuff and hopefully we get to the conclusion sooner rather than later at this point.

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship- Alexa Bliss © vs. Becky Lynch: It was pretty cool that these two got to main event Smackdown, showing that the Women’s division on Smackdown is treated in high regard similarly as the Raw division. The majority of the earlier portion of the match saw both women attempted to climb out of the cage but get brought back down to the ring in various fashions. Eventually, they started incorporating the cage as a weapon to try and wear each other out before attempting to escape. Lynch fought back and laid out Bliss with a huge exploder superplex for the closest near fall of the match. La Luchadora came out and blocked the entrance of the door, preventing Lynch from making her escape. She locked in the Disarmer on Bliss instead but La Luchadora broke it up with a spin kick. Bliss hit the snap DDT on Lynch for the victory. After the match, Bliss and Luchadora attacked Lynch but Lynch fought back and took the mask off of Luchadora, revealing Mickie James. Bliss and James lay out Lynch to end the show. They really didn’t bring anything special or spectacular to this match, which is a shame considering the spot they were given. The match was pretty much at the same level as their previous encounters, highlighted by a few big spots. They did the worst possible style of cage match, where both participants focused more on trying to escape rather than using the cage to wear the other down and adding the violent element the cage was intended for. It led to some dull moments and the majority of the match was made up of clubbing blows and mild brawling as a result. The reveal of Mickie James was well done and I think it was a great choice for the role. She adds some much needed juice to the division and I’m intrigued by what the dynamic of Bliss and James is going to be like. Hopefully we are moving away from Bliss and Lynch finally and I’m also hoping sharing the ring with Mickie in tags over the next few weeks will really help Bliss with her in-ring development, as she has to have stronger showings if she’s going to be put into big spots like this going forward.

THE wRong:

NOTHING

THE Ridiculous:

NOTHING

