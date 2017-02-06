How the 4Rs of wRestling Work!

Here is a quick explanation of the 4R’s. The column will run TWO-THREE times a week. We will group our feelings on the shows in various categories: The Right, the wRong and the Ridiculous. The Right is stuff that worked very well: a great promo, a great match and so on. PuRgatoRy is a section between the right and wrong. It shows equal traits from both sides that cannot be ignored and needs discussed. It is not a bad place per say, as things can get remedied or go the wrong way the very next week. The wRong is what it sounds like: bad matches, bad or boring promos and so on. The Ridiculous is stuff that had no right on TV: Stupid angles and so on. And there is always a possibility of a 5th R, which is as bad as they come. This column is supposed to be analytical, and at the right time very critical of the shows, it was the whole reason it was created. This is not a “mark” column, nor a “smark” column, our goal is to analyze the show from many different fronts, reward the good and call out the bad. We will not apologize for our opinions, they are as they are, whether positive or negative.

SMACKDOWN 1.31.17

– The Wyatt Family d. John Cena & Luke Harper **½

– Carmella d. Deliah Dawson ¼*

– Dolph Ziggler d. Kalisto *1/2

– Naomi & Becky Lynch d. Alexa Bliss & Mickie James **½

– AJ Styles d. Dolph Ziggler ***½

THE Right:

John Cena’s First Appearance as Champion: John Cena came out to kick off Smackdown, making his first appearance since winning the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble. Cena said part of being a man is saying sorry when they were wrong. He apologized to AJ Styles, saying he was an elite WWE superstar who brought out the best in him. He says there’s no time to celebrate as he has to defend his championship in two weeks in the Elimination Chamber. The Wyatt Family came out and Bray warned Cena that in two weeks he’s trapped in the Elimination Chamber with him and he will leave the Elimination Chamber as champion. Orton warned Cena that if he makes it out of the chamber he will be waiting for him at WrestleMania. They headed toward the ring and surrounded Cena but Luke Harper suddenly appeared and stood at Cena’s side. Shane McMahon cames out and made the obvious tag team match for right then and there. I’ll have more to say about the tag match in a little bit but this was a rock solid little segment to kick things off. I liked Cena giving Styles’ his due and then shifting his focus to the Elimination Chamber and I thought Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton did a good job inserting themselves into the title picture, so this did a good job of getting the ball rolling on the follow up to Orton’s Royal Rumble Match victory.

Naomi & Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss & Mickie James: Lynch and Naomi controlled things early, working over Alexa Bliss until Naomi missed a crossbody, causing her to crash into the ropes. Bliss took over for a bit but Naomi fought back and got the hot tag to Lynch who ran wild. She went to the top rope but Bliss distracted her, allowing James to toss her off the top to gain control. James tried to ground Lynch but she fought back and got the hot tag to Naomi who proceeded to run wild, particulary on Alexa. She nail Bliss with a head scissors driver for a near fall and then hit an enzuigiri followed by the split legged moonsault to get her second straight pinfall over the WWE Smackdown’s Women’s Champion. I enjoyed this match, they got plenty of time and Naomi continues to be booked as a strong future challenger for Bliss by getting the better of her in two straight matches this week. The Bliss/James unit is going to take some time to develop in-ring chemistry together but this match was a promising sign for their future together. This was just a well booked, enjoyable TV tag match.

Dean Ambrose vs. AJ Styles: This match was set-up in a backstage segment at the start of the show and Miz was on commentary for the match. They grappled to start with Ambrose getting the better of Styles, locking him in the TYexas Cloverleaf and Rings of Saturn looking for the quick submission. Styles bailed and was able to take control on the floor to regain momentum but Ambrose fought back and clotheslined Styles to the floor. He went up and looked to dive but Baron Corbin came out and blocked his way as they went to commercial. When they came back, Corbin joined commentary and traded barbs with the Miz, with Miz questioning his experience and worthiness of being in the Chamber. Styles worked over the ribs of Ambrose but Ambrose came back with a swinging neck breaker. He blocked the Phenomenal Forearm, sending Styles crashing hard to the floor. They had a nice series of counters and exchanges, culminating in Styles hitting the Pele but the momentum allowed Ambrose to answer with the Lunatic Lariat. Ambrose hit the flying standing elbow to the floor and then hit a suicide dive to Corbin as he and Miz began to brawl on the floor. He also took out Miz but back in the ring, Styles caught him with the Styles Clash for the victory. Miz hit the Skull Crushing Finale on Ambrose after the match but Corbin laid out both with the End of Days to stand tall to end the show. Styles and Ambrose once again provided a strong main event on Smackdown with another hot final stretch featuring all kinds of cool counters and hot sequences that at this point they can do together in their sleep. I have mixed feelings on the Corbin/Miz stuff during the match. At some points, their interactions overshadowed what was going on in the ring but Miz’s dialogue was so strong that it eventually got over with me and the banter became entertaining. All four men played their roles perfectly and this was a good segment to build all four up for the Chamber match.

puRgatoRy:

John Cena & Luke Harper vs. The Wyatt Family: Cena and Harper were in control early, with Harper going on the attack on Orton, connecting with a Hilo and slingshotting Orton in the ropes. He even hit the back suplex on the announce table that Orton uses performers. Bray tagged in and stared Harper down, causing Harper to quickly tag Cena in. Wyatt caught Cena with a back elbow which allowed him and Orton to take control of the match for a bit. Every time Orton or Wyatt would miss a big maneuver, the other would come in and cut off the Cena comeback and take back control of the match. Eventually, Cena was able to fight back on his own, cleaning house on Orton until Orton cut him off with the Orton back breaker. Harper came in to take care of Orton but Wyatt laid him out with Sister Abigail. Orton saved Bray from an AA attempt and he hit the RKO on Cena for the win. I’ll say this, they really did a great job putting the Wyatts over strong. Bray & Orton together have been booked to be an unstoppable force and it continued here, as in the second half they really dominated Cena and never lost control, working as a cohesive unit leading to Orton landing that RKO for the victory. My only complaint was the Harper/Bray interactions, which just seemed weird considering that Harper had no issues going after Bray in the Rumble match two days earlier. It just didn’t seem to make sense that he would be conflicted about Bray AFTER he fought against him so willingly, they should have told that story in the Rumble and carried it over to this show.

Carmella vs. Deliah Dawson: James Ellsworth came out and introduced Carmella, so that looks to be one of his new gimmicks. Carmella controlled the match right away but Dawson caught her with a small package for a 1 count. She started firing away on Carmella but Ellsworth tripped her up, allowing Carmella to lock in the Code of Silence for the quick submission. This was easily the best Carmella/Ellsworth segment so far. The squash match was inoffensive outside of JBL’s mocking of Dawson’s look. Ellsworth acting like the delusional boyfriend and interfering on Carmella’s behalf is an act that can actually work and is much better than those cringe worthy segments we have been getting the past few weeks. The set-up to get to this point was awful but I think they finally have a role for Ellsworth again that’s at the very least tolerable.

Kalisto vs. Dolph Ziggler: Ziggler attacked Kalisto at the bell but Kalisto answered right back with an enzuigiri from the apon. He hits a springboard cross body for a near fall but Ziggler answered right back with a swinging neck breaker. Spin kick by Kalisto but Ziggler drilled him with a super kick for the win. Ziggler went after Kalisto’s mask after the match but Apollo Crews came out so Ziggler was quick to bail. This was better than last week from an in-ring standpoint with Kalisto getting a bit more in but again, this was just another forgettable two minute clean win from Ziggler. It still adds nothing to Ziggler’s new persona and it’s now pretty clear they really don’t have any clear direction for the character right now which is a shame. They just have him do post-match attacks and that’s the extent of it, which will only generate minor heel heat instead of anything significant. They had a golden opportunity to give Ziggler a complete repackaging and the last two weeks have really done him no favors.

THE wRong:

American Alpha Open Challenge: American Alpha issued an open challenge because no one had stepped up to challenge them since they beat the Wyatts for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles. The Usos seemed to come out to accept the challenge, but the rest of the tag division joined in as well. Everyone brawled going into the commercial break and when they came back, the brawl continued. Rhyno, Heath Slater & American Alpha cleared the ring and stood tall. This segment was incredibly lame. I hate segments where they throw everyone in the division in there at once. It shows that they clearly have no direction and no plans for anyone right now including the champs. They all came across as lower mid-carders and it really makes the championships look bad where they’re no definitive, strong challengers. This segment showed how thin the division is right now and it was the laziest way to get to the Tag Team Turmoil match at Elimination Chamber imaginable. American Alpha was off TV for the last two weeks and right now the tag teams are the lowest priority on the show, showing they need some fresh faces or something to give life to this dead division.

THE Ridiculous:

NOTHING

