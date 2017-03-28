How the 4Rs of wRestling Work!

SMACKDOWN 3.21.17

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions- The Usos d. American Alpha © [***1/2]

Randy Orton d. Baron Corbin [**3/4]

John Cena d. Fandango [SQUASH]

Carmella d. Becky Lynch by DQ [1/4*]

THE Right:

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships- American Alpha © vs. The Usos: American Alpha controlled the match early using some ground based grappling to control the Usos before hitting stereo dropkicks knocking them to the floor. The Usos regained control during the break, cutting off Gable’s attempt to tag Jordin at every turn. Jimmy pulled Jordan off the apron just as Gable got an opening and the Usos regain control, with Jimmy drilling Gable with a hard clothesline on the floor. Jimmy put Gable in the tree of woe and charged but missed and hit the post shoulder first. Jordan finally got the hot tag and cleaned house before everyone laid each other out in an exciting sequence. Jimmy hit Gable with a super kick and followed up with a Superfly Splash for a near fall. Both Usos went up top but Gable followed up and took Jimmy off with an overhead belly to belly superplex. The Doomsday Bulldog on Jimmy got 2 as Jey pulled Jordan to the floor at the last second. Gable caught Jimmy with a Moonsault press to the floor while Jordan speared Jey into the barricade. As they re-entered the ring, Jimmy snapped Jordan’s leg off the ropes, allowing Jey to hit a super kick for 3 to become the new champions. This was ten times better than their outing from last week. They were given the opening match of the show so the crowd was hot and ready for the action and this time, both teams made of the most of the time given. The final few minutes provided the urgency and wild action that we haven’t seen on SD in recent weeks with all the Mania build going on. It was a pure battle of attrition and I like how the finish played out as it gave Usos not completely dirty victory that didn’t make American Alpha look bad in defeat. AA’s title reign was disappointing but at least they got a really strong match to end things and hopefully after Mania the tag division can get rolling again, as matches like this show what both teams can do if giving time and even a little bit of focus.

The Lost Total Bellas Episode: Throughout the show, we were shown footage of a “lost” episode of Total Bellas. Maryse dressed as Nikki Bella talked about her desire for John Cena to propose to her. The Miz, dressed as John Cena, kept putting “Nikki” down throughout the segments by discussing his numerous rules in the Cena household while being focused on his image and branding. “Cena” repeatedly faked out “Nikki” on numerous wedding proposals and acted like a robot, talking slow and generic in describing his love for Nikki. These little segments were surprisingly funny and very entertaining and I love the idea of Miz and Maryse being more focused on the relationship and public image of Cena and Nikki while, as we saw later in the show, Cena and Nikki are focused on developing their in-ring chemistry and preparing themselves for the WrestleMania match in the proper fashion. It’s a good contrast and a clever story for the match.

puRgatoRy:

AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon continues: AJ Styles kicked off Smackdown for the second week in a row for a promo, this time in a much better mood. He said he was not sorry for anything he did last week, saying it felt good to attack Shane the way he did. Styles accepted Shane’s challenge for WM and says he knows there are no repercussions for his actions, as Smackdown would plummet without him. AJ Styles spent the remainder of the show waiting in the parking lot but this time, Shane managed to elude Styles and make his way out to the ring. He called Styles out and Styles tried to defuse the situation, apologizing to Shane for getting hot headed over their issues. Styles wanted to come in and shake Shane’s hand to settle this but Shane attacked him instead. They brawled on the floor where Styles suplexed Shane into the barricade. Shane came back with a Northern Lights suplex on the floor and he put Styles on the announce table before hitting his signature flying elbow drop off the top through the table to end the show. I didn’t like the 180 in Styles attitude in the final segment between the two; I wish he kept his cocky arrogant attitude rather than start to go into Chicken shit mode in order to make Shane look like any sort of serious threat. The brawl was decent and the flying elbow spot always provides a big moment for TV, but I still didn’t come out of this with a big desire to see the Mania match.

Baron Corbin vs. Randy Orton: Corbin bailed to avoid an early RKO attempt and when he went back into the ring, Orton pulled him down by the hair and proceeded to do his signature stomp. Corbin sent Orton head first into post to gain control and he worked over the head and neck of Orton. Corbin cut off a comeback with a lariat for 2 but Orton begins to fire back. Orton caught Corbin trying the lariat a second time with the snap power slam and he hit a full nelson slam for 2. Orton hit the draping DDT but Corbin countered the RKO into the Deep Six for 2. Corbin charged on the floor but missed Orton and crashed into the steps. Suddenly, Dean Ambrose appeared on top of a forklift and the distraction allows Orton to hit the RKO on Corbin for 3. Ambrose entered the ring and accepted Corbin’s challenge for WrestleMania before laying him out with the Dirty Deeds. This was an incredibly stupid finish to ruin what was turning into a shockingly good match. I despise the distraction finish in general, so adding a forklift doesn’t change how lazy that finish is. This match didn’t do anyone any favors. I’ll get into Orton a bit more lately but he was a total afterthought due to the finish. Corbin looked like an idiot at the finish and it was a weak way to build heat back for Ambrose after a solid attack two weeks ago that established Corbin as a big threat for his championship. As for the match itself, Corbin more than held his own against Randy and they had some nice little moments and sequences that show these two might have some good chemistry as opponents, making me interested in what they could do with a full program together.

Fandango vs. John Cena: Tyler Breeze came out with Fandango dressed as Nikki Bella and he gives Cena some fashion tickets. Cena hit a Blue Thunder Bomb and Five Knuckle Shuffle right away. Breeze tried to come in and attack but Nikki took him out with a Spear. Cena hits the AA on Fandango and they lock in stereo STFs for the submission victory. This was fine for the purpose of continuing to build how good of a team Cena and Nikki are becoming and makes them look strong likely for a dominant win over Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania. I have to give props to Breezango, as they did way more with this than you would expect. They were really entertaining despite the fact that they pretty much got squashed like bugs. They likely continue to get over to a certain point acting like goofballs but this segment pretty much showed that they’re dead in terms of ever getting over as any type of serious threat ever again.

THE wRong:

Becky Lynch vs. Carmella: Natalya was on commentary for this match. Lynch hit a flying forearm forcing Carmella to bail. Back in, Carmella caught Lynch with a super kick but Natalya attacked her for the DQ. Mickie James came out and attacked Natalya but Bliss joins in the brawl as well. Lynch laid out Ellsworth with a missile dropkick during all the chaos and all five women continue to brawl, culminating in Bliss being the last woman standing this week. This got no time and was a dead and just outright lazy segment. The brawl did nothing for anyone involved and based on the build, this is without question the least interesting match at WrestleMania, even below the Andre the Giant battle royal. Just a complete waste of time, which is astonishing given they got little time for this to begin with.

Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt Build: One of the biggest disappointments this year has been the build for this match at WrestleMania. Bray Wyatt was hot coming out of his victory at the Elimination Chamber and the Wyatt/Orton unit made both men interesting again from both an in-ring and character standpoint. Ever since the Orton betrayal, this program has taken a nosedive back to the horrible level they were attaining back in September/October. This week pretty much showed that this feud is continuing to lose steam and it’s a really bad since this is the WWE Championship match, which should be the show’s biggest feud and program for the PPV. Orton’s win over Baron Corbin during the show ended up being insignificant since Orton won thanks to a distraction from Dean Ambrose and he immediately disappeared to the focus could shift toward setting up the Ambrose/Corbin match. It ended up being a waste of Orton, who could have used a strong single’s victory to give him more momentum heading into his championship match. Then, we had a backstage segment where Orton was cutting a promo before the lights started flickering and Orton was surrounded by men in goat masks. They attacked Randy and held him down before Bray Wyatt, who sang He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands to Randy. Again, they are resorting to cheesy backstage segments and rambling monologues to salvage this thing and it’s not working. It’s a shame that this feud, which somehow got interesting over the past few months have gone back to the same garbage that killed it the first time around, showing that they never learn from their mistakes.

THE Ridiculous:

NOTHING

