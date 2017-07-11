How the 4Rs of wRestling Work!

Here is a quick explanation of the 4R’s. The column will run TWO-THREE times a week. We will group our feelings on the shows in various categories: The Right, the wRong and the Ridiculous. The Right is stuff that worked very well: a great promo, a great match and so on. PuRgatoRy is a section between the right and wrong. It shows equal traits from both sides that cannot be ignored and needs discussed. It is not a bad place per say, as things can get remedied or go the wrong way the very next week. The wRong is what it sounds like: bad matches, bad or boring promos and so on. The Ridiculous is stuff that had no right on TV: Stupid angles and so on. And there is always a possibility of a 5th R, which is as bad as they come. This column is supposed to be analytical, and at the right time very critical of the shows, it was the whole reason it was created. This is not a “mark” column, nor a “smark” column, our goal is to analyze the show from many different fronts, reward the good and call out the bad. We will not apologize for our opinions, they are as they are, whether positive or negative.

SMACKDOWN 7.04.17

– AJ Styles d. Chad Gable [***½]

– WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship- Naomi © d. Lana [SQUASH]

– Aiden English d. Randy Orton [¼*]

– AJ Styles Wins the Independence Day Battle Royal [** ¾]

THE Right:

John Cena Returns: John Cena came out and says that America and WWE both provide the opportunity for him to compete against the best. Cena said that if everyone thinks that Cena is nearing the end, he will go down in a blaze of glory down and lists off people he’s targeting, including the likes of Nakamura, Lesnar & Reigns. Rusev then made his return as well and complained about how he was rehabbing an injury but unlike Cena, there was no build-up or promotion for his own return. Rusev declared that he went unheard for months and that Cena will not take opportunities from him. Cena challenged Rusev to a Flag Match tonight but Rusev refused to take orders from him and will take on Cena on his own terms. This was a solid return segment from both men. Both made their points clear about where they currently stand, Cena is ready to fight the world while Rusev feels under appreciated. I’m not thrilled about Rusev being thrown into a program with Cena right away, as I felt Rusev going to Smackdown was the perfect opportunity to rehab him and build him up as one of the top stars of the brand which he’s more than capable of being. Going right after Cena, I’m worried he’s going to be beaten right away and end up right back where he was prior to his injury, so hopefully I’m proven wrong.

AJ Styles vs. Chad Gable: The winner got to enter the Independence Day Battle Royal. Gable tried to ground Styles early but Styles ended that with a dropkick. Gable blocked the Phenomenal Forearm attempt but Styles answered with a suplex driving Gable into the corner. Gable countered the Styles’ Clash into the Ankle Lock but Styles countered that into the Calf Crusher. Gable rolled through and he hit a release German suplex on Styles. Styles hit the Pele and followed right up with the Phenomenal Forearm for the win. This was a perfect little TV match, something I would love to see more of on a weekly basis. Gable’s wrestling prowess was on full displayed and it showed that he’s more than capable of hanging with the likes of Owens and Styles. It was a good back and forth match that the crowd was totally into and Styles’ looked great heading into the battle royal. I’m really intrigued by the Chad Gable role in the Owens/Styles program, as he’s been in the ring with both of them in the last few weeks and there’s clearly a reason for it. My gut tells me him and possibly Jordan are going to aligned themselves Owens and give them the fresh restart they needed, so I’m totally into what going to happen with him in the coming weeks.

Independence Day Battle Royal: The winner earned a shot at US Champion Kevin Owen at Battleground. Ziggler was the first man eliminated when Harper knocked him off the apron with a discus clothesline. Many participants were eliminated during the break and when they came back Rowan dumped Breezeango & Sin Cara. Mojo dumped Harper after Harper dumped Konnor and the Hype Bros dump Rowan. Mojo then dumped Ryder when he saw the opening. Dillinger dumped Mojo and Zayn knocked him off with the Helluva Kick, leaving him, Dillinger & Styles. Dillinger fired away on both and he nailed both with the Tye Breaker. Dillinger tried everything he could to dump both but they held on and Zayn backdropped him to the floor. Zayn hit the Exploder suplex into the corner and he tried the Helluva Kick but missed and he was almost knocked to the floor. Zayn tried to suplex Styles to the floor but Styles blocked and he knocked Zayn off the apron with a Pele for the win. Owens attacked Styles after the match but Styles fought back and Owens bailed when Styles attempted the Styles Clash. Fun main event, they cleared the ring early and everything after the Hype Bros spot was a blast. This was a simple, well booked battle royal and again, Styles looks that the true top contender for the US Championship, so this was a perfect cap to the show.

puRgatoRy:

Carmellabration: Carmella mocked everyone for thinking that she was going to lose her briefcase a second time, as she always gets what she wants. Naomi interrupted and reminded Carmella that she’s not afraid of Carmella attempting to cash in on her. She turned her attention to James Ellsworth and told him someone had some words for him and out came Daniel Bryan. Bryan told Ellsworth he’s being fined $10,000 and suspended for 30 days for interfering in the Money in the Bank ladder match last week. He warned Ellsworth that if he doesn’t follow his orders, Carmella will be stripped of the briefcase. The weakest of the Carmella/Ellsworth stuff from the past few weeks but still a decent segment that gave Ellsworth his comeuppance over the past few weeks. It was a fine filler segment, not much else to go into this time around.

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship- Naomi © vs. Lana: Naomi rolled Lana into an Anaconda Vice and Lana quickly tapped. After the match, Tamina came out and told Lana to come with her. Well, I was wrong about moving on from Lana, as I guess they needed to squeeze one more match out of this feud for some reason. I’m praying this is finally it, but with Tamina involved now I guess we’ll wait and see.

Aiden English vs. Randy Orton: Orton interrupted English’s singing for the second week in a row and English took exception to this, attacking Orton with the microphone. He sent Orton into the steps and went back to singing. Orton went on the attack and destroyed English around ringside. Orton nailed English with the steps for the DQ and he laid out English with the RKO. Jinder Mahal came out and promised to destroy Randy Orton in the Punjabi Prison at Battleground. Orton called Mahal a jackass and he promised to beat his ass at Battleground. First off, bravo for the follow-up to the little English/Orton moment from last week, as it gave them a chance to continue to showed the pissed off and vicious side of Orton and continue to project him as a dangerous man heading into the Battleground match. The Mahal stuff afterward probably wasn’t needed this week, as the promos added nothing to the feud and really they should have just finished things after Orton laid out English, as it was effective in making Orton look like a killer.

THE wRong:

The New Day/The Usos Rap Battle: Wale was the host. Both teams came out with their own background crews. Big E told The Usos they were pre-show fillers before they arrived and that their father Rikishi new they rocked. The Usos retorted that Big E might be fat and his Pecs might be fake and they promised to keep this PG, not rated R like Xavier Woods in the best line of the battle. Kofi made fun of their figure and their intelligence, getting a penis joke in there. The Usos reminded Kofi that he was once Jamacian but now he’s Jafakin. Both crews eventually got into a brawl and Wale gave the win to the New Day. This was probably the worst segment on Smackdown in some time. The Xavier Woods line was the only standout here, all the other raps and disses were really lame and uninspired. This just went on for way too long and both teams clearly didn’t have enough good material to cross this over into goofy fun territory. It was a failure and was a step backwards in what to this point has been a solid feud.

THE Ridiculous:

NOTHING

The 1157th edition is over…

