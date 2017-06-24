– WWE has added Universal champion Brock Lesnar to the promotion’s final event at the Joe Louis Arena, which happens on July 29. The Smackdown Live event will include WWE champion Jinder Mahal, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt, Dean Ambrose, Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, Baron Corbin, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Apollo Crews, American Alpha and The Usos. The venue opened in 1979. It will be torn down and replaced with the Little Ceasars Arena.