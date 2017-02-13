PW Insider reports that WWE is teaming with Contenders Clothing for a collection of WWE-themed boxer briefs called the “WWE Contenders Collection.” This is the first deal of its kind for exclusive licensed boxer briefs for WWE. It will include adulta and youth sized apparel with John Cena, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Ric Flair, and Stone Cold Steve Austin. It will be available for pre-order at Magic on February 21-23 in Las Vegas.

Contenders CEO Jonathan Snyder said: “We’re honored to be making the first deal of this kind with WWE, one of the largest and most respected sports and entertainment brands in the world. Our brand’s ethos of strength and determination perfectly matches that of WWE; it was a natural fit and we’re looking forward to sharing this collection with potential retail partners.”

The colors, taglines and symbols will represent each WWE star’s persona. They come in exclusive packaging imprinted with the WWE title and feature a limited edition card, another “unique attribute and industry first.” All products from Contenders, include RideControl™ technology, Jacquarded waistband, stamped tags, adjustment control, and ultra-comfortable fabrics. Adult sizes range from S to 2XL while youth sizes range from S to XL. $1 from the sale of a pair of briefs goes to the Everyday Contenders program, which supports a cause, family or person to help them overcome odds or challenges.