– According to Pwinsider.com, WWE today announced a tour of Latin America with the following dates (tickets will go on sale on April 3rd); these will be Smackdown branded shows…

* June 8 in San Juan, Puerto Rico at Coliseo De Puerto Rico

* June 10 in Panama City, Panama at Roberto Duran Arena.

* June 11 in San José, Costa Rica at Anfiteatro Coca Cola

* October 19 in Bueno Aires, Argentina at Luna Park