– WWE announced today a new agreement with DANZ, which will bring WWE’s flagship programs Raw and SmackDown to air live in Japan with Japanese commentary, for the first time ever, beginning tomorrow at 9AM on DAZN. Fans will be able to live stream all three hours of Raw and two hours of SmackDown exclusively on DAZN. Raw will be available live every week on Tuesdays at 9AM, while SmackDown will be available live every week on Wednesdays at 9AM. They also announced that fans will soon be able to watch other WWE featured content and highlight shows on DAZN, including WWE Experience, WWE Bottomline, and WWE This Week (release dates of these shows to be announced). Fans can download the DAZN App and watch WWE content on Smart TVs, smartphones, tablets and gaming consoles, as well as via Chromecast on iOS and Android. WWE joins DAZN’s strong portfolio of international sports, which includes La Liga, Bundesliga, Major League Baseball, Formula One and UFC.