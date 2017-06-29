– WWE has announced that New Zealand-based wrestler Evie will be part of the Mae Young Classic. The company announced on the WWE New Zealand Twitter account that Evie — now known as Dakota Kai — will be part of the women’s tournament.

Kai joins Sarah Logan, Lacey Evans, Princesa Sugehit, Toni Storm, Tessa Blanchard, Abbey Laith, Taynara Conti, Jazzy Gabert, Kavita Dev, Bianca BelAir and Vanessa Borne in the tournament, which takes place on July 13th and 14th, with the finals to take place later.

