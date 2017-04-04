wrestling / News
WWE Announces New UK Show For WWE Network
– During tonight’s episode of 205 Live, WWE announced that there is a new UK show coming to the Network soon. WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate, Mark Andrews, Trent Seven, Pete Dunne and Wolfgang were all introduced on stage during the show and the announcers noted that they will be working the upcoming NXT tour of Europe as well as the UK show. You can see pics and video from the segment below:
It's time to get reacquainted with your #WWEUK Champion, @Tyler_Bate! #205Live @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/WyGXYAuu3Z
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 5, 2017
Stopping by #205Live tonight are #WWEUK Champion @Tyler_Bate, @WolfgangYoung, @TrentSeven, @PeteDunneYXB, & @MAndrewsJunior! @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/coppj4mtOY
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 5, 2017
There's a BRITISH INVASION on #205Live!!! @WWEUKCT @WolfgangYoung @trentseven @PeteDunneYxB @MandrewsJunior @Tyler_Bate @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/SsQKCLAHoJ
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2017