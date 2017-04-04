wrestling / News

WWE Announces New UK Show For WWE Network

April 4, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– During tonight’s episode of 205 Live, WWE announced that there is a new UK show coming to the Network soon. WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate, Mark Andrews, Trent Seven, Pete Dunne and Wolfgang were all introduced on stage during the show and the announcers noted that they will be working the upcoming NXT tour of Europe as well as the UK show. You can see pics and video from the segment below:

article topics :

WWE Network, WWE UK Show, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...
comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading