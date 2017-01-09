– WWE has announced that Sami Zayn will not be appearing on Raw tonight. The company said that Zayn is “not medically cleared” due to “multiple concussions and injuries” from his match with Braun Strowman last Monday night. Obviously, this is storyline to sell Zayn’s beatdown at Strowman’s hands.

Zayn is expected to be back next Monday, with the announcement noting, “It’s a testament to Zayn’s guts and courage that he will only be out of action one week following such a brutal match against The Monster Among Men.”