– WWE announced today, stars from WWE 205 Live, the U.K. Championship Tournament, PROGRESS Wrestling and Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) will compete at Axxess. Here are the lineups…

Thursday, March 30

Matches featuring Superstars from 205 Live, including:

* Rich Swann vs. The Brian Kendrick

* TJ Perkins vs. Drew Gulak

* Plus, returning NXT Superstar Hideo Itami and many others will be in action.

Friday, March 31

* Matches featuring Superstars from the U.K. Championship Tournament, * PROGRESS Wrestling and ICW, including:

* WWE U.K. Champion Tyler Bate vs. Mark Haskins in a U.K. Championship Match

* PROGRESS Champion Pete Dunne vs. Mark Andrews

* Plus, PROGRESS and ICW Superstars such as Jimmy Havoc, TK Cooper, Travis Banks, Dahlia Black, Toni Storm and Jinny will compete in a WWE ring for the first time.

Saturday, April 1 (8 a.m. session)

Matches featuring Superstars from 205 Live, the U.K. Championship Tournament and PROGRESS Wrestling, including:

* Akira Tozawa vs. Ariya Daivari

* PROGRESS Champion Pete Dunne vs. Wolfgang

* WWE U.K. Champion Tyler Bate vs. Joseph Conners in a U.K. Championship Match

* And many other bouts

Saturday, April 1 (1 p.m. session)

Matches featuring NXT Superstars and former NXT Superstars, including:

* Heavy Machinery vs. The Vaudevillians

* Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss vs. The Ascension

* Plus, matches featuring Liv Morgan, Daria Berenato and more Superstars.

Saturday, April 1 (6 p.m. session)

Matches featuring Superstars from NXT, 205 Live and the U.K. Championship Tournament, including:

* Akira Tozawa vs. Steve Cutler

* ICW Heavyweight Champion Trent Seven vs. Noam Dar

* TJ Perkins & Mustafa Ali vs. Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss

Sunday, April 2

Matches featuring Superstars from the U.K. Championship Tournament, PROGRESS Wrestling and ICW, including:

* ICW Heavyweight Champion Trent Seven vs. Wolfgang

* WWE U.K. Champion Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne in a U.K. Championship Match

* Plus, PROGRESS and ICW Superstars such as Mark Haskins, Jimmy Havoc, TK Cooper, Travis Banks, Dahlia Black, Toni Storm and Jinny.