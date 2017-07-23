wrestling / News

WWE Battleground Highlights: Khali Appears, Styles vs. Owens, More

July 23, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE posted the following highlights from WWE Battleground. They include highlights from Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin, the New Day vs. The Usos, the Women’s 5-Way Elimination Match, The Usos reacting to their loss, The New Day reflecting on their loss, Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles, John Cena vs. Rusev and Great Khali coming out to interfere in the main event:

