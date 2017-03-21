– WWE is bringing back Bad Blood. Wrestling Inc reports that WWE announced to the live crowd at Tuesday’s Smackdown taping that their next show in Connecticut will be the return of the PPV for the first time in thirteen years. Bad Blood will be a Raw brand show and take place on July 9th in Hartford, Connecticut.

The first Bad Blood was on October 5th, 1997 and saw Shawn Michaels defeat the Undertaker in the first-ever Hell in a Cell Match. There were two other Bad Bloods in 2003 and 2004.