– PWInsider (via Wrestling Inc) reports that according to talk amongs those in the UK scene, WWE officials are close to finalizing a deal to put one of the top indie promotions in the country on the WWE Neetwork. The site says that Insane Championship Wrestling will be heading to the Network as part of a multi-year deal, with an announcement expected within the next week. There is no word at this time if the promotion will air live content on the network or On-Demand content.

ICW has a feel closer to the hardcore wrestling of ECW and the Attitude Era, and it was said that the content will not (for the most part) be toned down for the Network. WWE has been gauging interest in having independent wrestling on the Network over the past year and has sent out several fan council surveys asking fans if they would be interested.