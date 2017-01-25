– Ross Thibodeaux and Rob Guillory, who created the backup story in the latest issue of the WWE comic book, spoke with Newsarama for a new interview. Some highlights are below:

Thibodeaux on how he and Guillory were paired up on the WWE comic: “Well, we had just come off of doing a story for BOOM!’s Power Rangers Annual #1 when Rob and I got word that they would soon be publishing a WWE comic. The two of us are pretty big wrestling fans as well as fans of the New Day so it was a no brainer as to what we should do next.”

Guillory on the premise of their story is: “The basic premise is “New Day Time Travel”, which I think sells itself. Seeing the negativity of the current product, Xavier, Kofi, and Big E travel to various ridiculous points in WWE’s history, seeking to infuse positivity into the time stream and changing the current WWE. It’s totally nuts, and could only work with these three characters.”