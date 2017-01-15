wrestling / News

WWE Crowns First UK Champion and Tournament Winner (SPOILERS)

January 15, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– During today’s WWE UK Championship Tournament, Tyler Bate defeated Pete Dunne in the finals to win the tournament and the championship. You can check out a video of Tyler Bate celebrating his title win with Triple H, Finn Balor, and William Regal all in the ring below.

