wrestling / News
WWE Crowns First UK Champion and Tournament Winner (SPOILERS)
January 15, 2017 | Posted by
– During today’s WWE UK Championship Tournament, Tyler Bate defeated Pete Dunne in the finals to win the tournament and the championship. You can check out a video of Tyler Bate celebrating his title win with Triple H, Finn Balor, and William Regal all in the ring below.
History has been MADE! @TripleH, @FinnBalor, @RealKingRegal, & @ringfox1 help #WWEUK Champion @Tyler_Bate celebrate his victory! #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/U0SYb35IAA
— WWE (@WWE) January 15, 2017