UPDATE: WWE issued the following statement to PWinsider…

“Although no credit card or password information was included, and therefore not at risk, WWE is investigating a vulnerability of a database housed on Amazon Web Services (AWS), which has now been secured. WWE utilizes leading cybersecurity firms Smartronix and Praetorian to manage data infrastructure and cybersecurity and to conduct regular security audits on AWS. We are currently working with Amazon Web Services, Smartronix and Praetorian to ensure the ongoing security of our customer information.”

ORIGINAL: According to Forbes, Bob Dyachenko, from security firm Kromtech, told Forbes he’d uncovered a huge, unprotected WWE database containing information on more than 3 million users. Dyachenko also claimed that it was open to anyone who knew the web address to search.

Forbes says that the reported breach includes addresses, educational background, earnings and ethnicity as well as customers’ children’s age ranges and genders. Dyachenko says that this information was stored on an Amazon Web Services S3 server without username or password protection. At this time. It’s likely the database was misconfigured by WWE or an IT partner. The same thing happened with other recent leaks on Amazon-hosted infrastructure. WWE said that it was investigating the leak.