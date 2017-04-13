– WWE & DK Publishing announced the following today…

WWE® and DK Lets the Countdown Begin Indianapolis, IN

– April 13, 2017 – DK will release The WWE Book of Top 10s featuring more than 50 years of WWE history in 100 lists. From the greatest champions to memorable matches and everything in between, the best of WWE is ranked once and for all. The WWE Book of Top 10s ranks the world of WWE in fun and bite-sized lists. This book is packed with information and trivia and will provide hours of ammunition and controversy as fans debate the lists, arguing positioning, surprise inclusions, and snubs throughout sports entertainment history. Featuring Superstars and Legends from all eras including Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, The New Day, Sasha Banks, John Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, Randy Savage, and more!