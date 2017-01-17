– WWE edited a fan’s reaction to Roman Reigns’ US Championship loss to Chris Jericho during last week’s episode of Raw for inclusion in this week’s opener. You can see video above of a fan who starts jumping up and down in elation after Reigns loses (at 2:33 in the video).

As you can see via a user on social media below, the reaction was edited in a way that when Reigns loses, he looks shocked and upset. This isn’t new tactics for WWE of course, who have edited fan reactions and PhotoShopped signs in the past to better fit their storylines.