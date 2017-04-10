According to worldipreview.com, WWE filed a lawsuit against a number of unknown bit torrent users on Thursday, April 6th in the United States District Court of Connecticut. WWE alleges in their lawsuit that the users infringed its copyright to “unlawfully acquire, reproduce, and distribute” the WWE Studios film Eliminators. WWE used forensic software to identify the IP addresses associated with the infringement; WWE is asking for actual damages, statutory damages of $150,000 per infringement, costs and jury trial.