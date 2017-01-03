wrestling / News
WWE Forces Hulk Hogan Fan To Switch Seats At Last Night’s RAW, Hogan Responds
January 3, 2017 | Posted by
– At last night’s Raw, the Hulk Hogan chant started when officials moved a popular fan named “Tye Dye Guy” to another part of the crowd…
@TyeDyeGuyWWE is #RAW! pic.twitter.com/CYV8KXUAwG
— AFC East Champs 14-2 (@dmolesevich) January 3, 2017
– Hulk Hogan posted the following to TyeDyeGuy…
@TyeDyeGuyWWE sorry about my brother HH
— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 3, 2017
@TyeDyeGuyWWE sorry about THAT my brother,they probably thought you might slam Strowman HH
— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 3, 2017