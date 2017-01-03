wrestling / News

WWE Forces Hulk Hogan Fan To Switch Seats At Last Night’s RAW, Hogan Responds

January 3, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Hulk Hogan Real American

– At last night’s Raw, the Hulk Hogan chant started when officials moved a popular fan named “Tye Dye Guy” to another part of the crowd…

– Hulk Hogan posted the following to TyeDyeGuy…

article topics :

Hulk Hogan, RAW, WWE, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading