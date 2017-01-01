– WWE programming — and the rest of NBCUniversal’s lineup — has not been pulled from Charter Spectrum’s cable systems yet. Deadline reports that NBCUniversal and Carter have extended their negotiations for the time being in order to avoid a blackout of the content provider’s programming for Spectrum customers.

The move comes after the two companies hit an impasse in negotations for a new carriage contract to replace the one that officially expired today. The rights fee deal encompasses all of NBCUniversal’s broadcast and cable networks including NBC, USA Network, E!, Syfy, Cloo, CNBC, MSNBC, Bravo, Oxygen, Esquire, Golf Channel, Chiller, NBC Sports, MSNBC and more. WWE’s network programming airs on USA and E!.

NBCU said that it “will continue to negotiate in good faith so that Charter Spectrum customers can continue to receive NBCUniversal’s valuable networks and we hope to be able to reach a deal.” As such, while things aren’t out of the woods yet, unless something major falls through by tomorrow night Raw will air for Charter Spectrum customers as scheduled.