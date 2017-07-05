– WWE has changed up the logo for the Mae Young Classic. The company has updated the logo on WWE.com to the new look, which you can see above.

Confirmed for the tournament thus far are Sarah Logan, Lacey Evans, Princesa Sugehit, Toni Storm, Tessa Blanchard, Abbey Laith, Taynara Conti, Jazzy Gabert, Kavita Dev, Bianca BelAir Vanessa Borne, Kairi Sane, Dakota Kai and Piper Niven. The tournament takes place on July 13th and 14th, with the finals to take place later.