– Jimmy Snuka, the WWE Hall of Famer who influenced a generation of wrestling stars and found the last months of his life on trial for murder, has passed away. Snuka’s daughter Tamina took to Twitter and revealed the news with a tribute to him, posting:

The Rock has since confirmed on Twitter that Snuka passed away following his lengthy battle with stomach cancer. He was seventy-three.

Snuka was largely credited with bringing the high flying style of wrestling to WWE and mainstream professional wrestling in the United States. Born James Wiley Smith in 1943, Snuka was a professional bodybuilder in the 1960s in Hawaii before breaking into the wrestling business in 1970. Snuka got his first break in the Pacific Northwest territory, with six reigns as Pacific Northwest Heavyweight Champion and taking on the Jimmy Snuka name. He made his way through the NWA territories and joined the WWE (then the WWF) as a heel in 1982, feuding with WWF Champion Bob Backlund that year including a famous steel cage match at Madison Square Garden.

Snuka is best known for his time in WWE, where he was an integral part of the Rock n’ Wrestling Era alongside Hulk Hogan, King Kong Bundy, Andre the Giant, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and more. While he never held a championship in WWE, his aerial style and charisma led to memorable feuds and inspired many wrestlers who followed in his wake. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 1996 class.

The last year-plus of Snuka’s life saw him face trial for the 1983 murder of his girlfriend Nancy Argentino. Argentino died on May 10th of that year due to a head injury, which Snuka claimed at the time was an accident while they were horsing around in their Pennsylvania hotel room. However, she also had a number of cuts and bruises, which suggested domestic abuse and the forensic pathologist suggested that the case be invested as a homicide. Snuka denied any wrongdoing for years, but contradicted his original story in his autobiography when he said Argentino hit slipped and hit her head on the ground when they stopped at the side of the road so she could use the bathroom. He was charged in September of 2015, but charges were dropped after he was deemed unfit to stand trial due to his deteriorating mental state.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, fans and friends of Mr. Snuka.