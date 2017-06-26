wrestling / News

UPDATED: WWE Hall of Famer May Appear on Raw

June 26, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

UPDATE: And WWE posted the following on Twitter…

ORIGINAL: According to Dave Meltzer and Wrestling Observer Radio, via wrestlinginc.com, Steve Austin may be appearing on Raw tonight. WWE is printing “Los Angeles 3:16” shirts for tonight’s Raw in L.A., Austin lives in the area and often comes to WWE events to record episodes of his podcast.

