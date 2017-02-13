– WWE announced today that they are partnering with HBO Sports, and the Bill Simmons Media Group, to produce Andre The Giant. Andre The Giant is a documentary that will, “examine the life and career of one of the most beloved legends in WWE history, and will explore Andre’s upbringing in France, his celebrated career in WWE and his forays in the entertainment world.” Vince McMahon had the following to say about the deal…

“For more than 20 years, Andre the Giant’s larger than life personality and unique charisma captured the imagination of fans around the world. I will always value our friendship, and I am proud to tell the story of the ‘Eighth Wonder of the World’.”

Bill Simmons added the following…

“Going back to 2007 and 2008 when I was creating and developing ‘30 for 30’ for ESPN, Andre’s story rode the top of every single sports documentary wish list I ever made. We always hear about unicorns these days – Andre was the ultimate unicorn. He’s a true legend. Everyone who ever crossed paths with him has an Andre story – and usually four or five. I’m delighted to join forces with Jason Hehir and WWE so we can capture Andre’s amazing story once and for all.”