– PWInsider that the young boy, Elijah Mainville, aka “Drax Shadow,” has been entered into a hospice after a six-year battle with neuroblastoma cancer. WWE previously signed Mainville in a 2015 ceremony during Raw.

Elijah Mainville’s family has started a GoFundMe page for the boy’s funeral costs, which is available HERE. Current and former WWE Superstars have also been contributing to the campaign. Fans who would like to leave messages to his family can also go to his Facebook page.

On behalf of 411, our thoughts and prayers go out to Elijah and the rest of the Mainville family.