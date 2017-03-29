According to Pwinsider.co.(via wrestlinginc.com), the WWE Network has approximately 1.5 million subscribers. The day after WrestleMania 33, WWE will announce new subscriber numbers. WWE is hoping to announce 2 million subscribers at this time.

WWE sent an offer to people on their mailing list who have never subscribed to the Network for three months of the Network for only $9.99, then the regular $9.99 price after this period is over. This includes WrestleMania 33, NXT Takeover, Payback, Backlash, Extreme Rules and Money In The Bank. Inactive subscribers have been offered a deal where they can get three months for free, and then come back and pay 9.99 after that period was over.