WWE Hoping For 2 Million Network Subscribers Post WrestleMania 33

March 29, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

According to Pwinsider.co.(via wrestlinginc.com), the WWE Network has approximately 1.5 million subscribers. The day after WrestleMania 33, WWE will announce new subscriber numbers. WWE is hoping to announce 2 million subscribers at this time.

WWE sent an offer to people on their mailing list who have never subscribed to the Network for three months of the Network for only $9.99, then the regular $9.99 price after this period is over. This includes WrestleMania 33, NXT Takeover, Payback, Backlash, Extreme Rules and Money In The Bank. Inactive subscribers have been offered a deal where they can get three months for free, and then come back and pay 9.99 after that period was over.

