Credit Kurt Zamora and PWinsider.com:

Hot crowd, probably a little over 5,000 I guess. I’m bad at attendance guesses.

Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt – this was advertised as the main event so quite a surprise to see it open. Hell of a match that went about 20 minutes. Majority boos for Roman but big pop when he won with Spear.

Titus O’Neal, Apollo Crews, & R Truth defeated Bo Dallas, Curt Hawkins, & Goldust – Truth ran off Goldie, Crews hit his powerbomb on Hawkins.

Neville defeated Cedric Alexander – This was an outstanding match. Would love to see Alexander get a shot on TV after Tozawa. Neville won with his feet on the ropes.

Sheamus/Cesaro defeated The Club, Hardyz, & Heath/Rhyno in a Fatal 4 Way for the Raw Tag Titles – Very fun match. Sheamus got a cheap shot on Heath and Cesaro rolled him up for the win.

Bayley, Mickie James, & Sasha Banks defeated Nia Jax, Alexa Bliss, & Emma – Missed this match but I know Bayley’s team won.

Finn Balor defeated Elias Samson – Not much to this match and Finn won with Coup De Grace. Think crowd was bummed Balor was relegated to such a low tier match. He got a rockstar reaction for his entrance though.

Main Event: Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins defeated The Miz & Samoa Joe. Joe didn’t do much at all, probably saving up for tomorrow. The Miz was GOLD. He stole Rick Rude’s speech before the match and then they were able to use a rubber chicken as a prop to get MAJOR heat on Miz for refusing to go against Ambrose. It was tremendous. Dean won with Dirty Deeds.

A very fun live event. Went 2:45. Thought they might coast tonight coming from NYC last night and a ppv tomorrow but not at all.