Credit: Wrestling Inc

* WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha retained their titles in a Tag Team Turmoil match. The Ascension were eliminated first by Heath Slater & Rhyno, Heath Slater & Rhyno were eliminated second by Breezango, Breezango were eliminated third by American Alpha and The Usos were eliminated last by American Alpha.

* Kalisto defeated Dolph Ziggler following a victory roll-up

* WWE SmackDown Live! Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss defeated Becky Lynch with a school boy roll-up to retain

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz with Dirty Deeds to retain

* Nikki Bella & Naomi defeated Natalya & Carmella (w/ James Ellsworth)

* Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper & Randy Orton defeated Apollo Crews, Jack Swagger & Mojo Rawley with the Sister Abigail into the RKO

* WWE Champion AJ Styles defeated John Cena and Baron Corbin in a Triple Threat with a low blow to Cena to retain.