wrestling / News
WWE House Show Results From Germany: Owens vs. Reigns, Bayley Faces Charlotte
Credit: Wrestling-Infos.de
WWE “Road to WrestleMania: Germany” Houseshow
Location: Donau-Arena in Regensburg, Germany
02/24/2017
1. Match
Tag Team Match
Enzo Amore & Big Cass defeated Rusev (w/ Lana) & Jinder Mahal
2. Match
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Singles Match
Neville (c) defeated Rich Swann.
3. Match
8 Man Tag Team Match
The Golden Truth (Goldust & R-Truth), Sin Cara & Curtis Axel defeated Titus O’Neil, Bo Dallas & The Shining Stars (Primo & Epico). Axel pinned Dallas.
Post Match: Big Show came out and chokeslamed O’Neil. Somehow Bo Dallas survived Shows arrival.
4. Match
Singles Match
Nia Jax defeated Sasha Banks.
United States Champion Chris Jericho came out on crutches and with a neck brace. Owens interrupted Jerichos promo and attacked his former buddy with the Pop-Up Powerbomb.
5. Match
WWE RAW Tag Team Championship
3 Way Tag Team Match
Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows (c) defeated Cesaro & Sheamus and The New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston, w/ Xavier Woods).
6. Match
WWE RAW Women’s Championship
Singles Match
Bayley (c) defeated Charlotte.
7. Match
Singles Match
Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn.
8. Match
WWE Universal Championship
No Holds Barred Match
Kevin Owens (c) defeated Roman Reigns. Braun Strowman interfered.
Post Match: Strowman tried to powerslam Reigns through a table. Reigns countered and put Strowman via Spear through the table.
That was the final show. Keep up the great work!