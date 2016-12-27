Credit: Wrestling Inc

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Wyatt Family retained over The Usos, American Alpha, The Ascension, Breezango and Heath Slater & Rhyno in a Tag Team Turmoil match. Slater and Rhyno started with The Ascension but Rhyno hit a Gore for the pin. The Usos were out next and they eliminated The Usos after a few minutes. Tyler Breeze and Fandango were out next but quickly got eliminated. Orton and Wyatt came out next and had a good showing with The Usos. Chad Gable and Jason Jordan were out last. The pin saw Orton hit a RKO on Gable. Long match that felt flat, zero reactions for American Alpha.

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Becky Lynch.

* Apollo Crews, Jack Swagger and Mojo Rawley defeated Curt Hawkins and The Vaudevillains. After the match, Hawkins issued an open challenge and out came James Ellsworth with a neck brace on.

* James Ellsworth defeated Curt Hawkins in less than 20 seconds.

* Dolph Ziggler defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz in a non-title steel cage match. This was supposed to be for the title but Miz cut a promo before the match and said his lawyers got him a contract that makes this a non-title match because NYC doesn’t deserve to see him defend. Great match, Miz took a door shot to the face and a superkick for the pin.

* Nikki Bella defeated Carmellla.

* Baron Corbin defeated Kalisto with End of Days.

* WWE Champion AJ Styles retained over Dean Ambrose and John Cena in the main event. Cena got the biggest pop of the night but it was mixed throughout the match. AJ got the pin on Ambrose after chair shots. After the match, AJ went to attack Cena with the title but Ambrose hit Dirty Deeds on AJ and left. Cena then ended the show by hitting an Attitude Adjustment on Styles.