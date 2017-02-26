wrestling / News
WWE House Show Results: Wyatt In Four-Way Main Event, Ambrose vs. Miz, More
February 26, 2017
Credit: Wrestling Inc
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha retained over The Usos and Breezango.
* Heath Slater and Rhyno defeated The Ascension.
* Kalisto defeated Curt Hawkins. Dolph Ziggler attacked after the match, which brought out Apollo Crews and led to…
* Apollo Crews defeated Dolph Ziggler. Such mixed reactions for Ziggler, made the crowd seem confused at times.
* SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Tamina Snuka, Becky Lynch, Carmella and Natalya. Tamina looked great.
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over The Miz.
* WWE Champion Bray Wyatt retained over John Cena, Luke Harper and Baron Corbin. Great main event, Harper and Corbin stood out.