Credit: Wrestling Inc

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha retained over The Usos and Breezango.

* Heath Slater and Rhyno defeated The Ascension.

* Kalisto defeated Curt Hawkins. Dolph Ziggler attacked after the match, which brought out Apollo Crews and led to…

* Apollo Crews defeated Dolph Ziggler. Such mixed reactions for Ziggler, made the crowd seem confused at times.

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Tamina Snuka, Becky Lynch, Carmella and Natalya. Tamina looked great.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over The Miz.

* WWE Champion Bray Wyatt retained over John Cena, Luke Harper and Baron Corbin. Great main event, Harper and Corbin stood out.