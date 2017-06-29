– WWE sent out the following, praising the WWE women for their historical week, main eventing Raw, NXT and Smackdown…

Women main event nearly every WWE show this week

Question: When was the last time women main-evented nearly every show in WWE in a single week?

Answer: Never. It’s never been done … until this week. Excluding 205 Live, which features no female competitors as of yet, every major WWE show is main-evented by its Women’s division. Monday’s Raw ended with Sasha Banks’ victory in a historic Women’s Gauntlet Match to determine Alexa Bliss’ challenger for the Raw Women’s Title at the WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view, while last night’s SmackDown LIVE was capped off with a rematch of the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, which was won by Carmella.

Finally, NXT was capped off with Asuka’s defense of her NXT Women’s Championship against Nikki Cross in a no-holds-barred Last Woman Standing Match, completing the trifecta.

Congratulations, ladies. Here’s to many more weeks like this one.