– WWE has announced the launch of this year’s Superstars for Hope fundraiser, which will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The online fundraising campaign is being run with Prizeo and will give one winner “the Ultimate WrestleMania 34 Experience in New Orleans.”

Fans can donate as little as $10 for a chance to win the prize, with additional rewards available based on donation amount. The Ultimate WrestleMania 34 Experience includes:

2 Ringside Tickets to WrestleMania 34 including:

– Meet and greet with WWE Superstars

– Exclusive sneak peek of the WrestleMania set before doors open

– Picture on the ramp before WrestleMania

– Backstage tour of Mercedes-Benz Superdome and get interviewed on the WrestleMania set

– Design your own WrestleMania ring gear and have a photo shoot

2 VIP Tickets to the WWE Hall of Fame 2018

– Walk the red carpet during the Hall of Fame Pre-Show

– Sit in talent section during the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

2 VIP Tickets to WrestleMania 34 Axxess, WWE’s ultimate fan event

2 Ringside Tickets to NXT TakeOver: New Orleans

– Backstage meet and greet with NXT Superstars

2 Invitations to WrestleMania Week private events

WWE Championship Title autographed by WWE Superstars

Roundtrip airfare for two people plus hotel accommodations for three nights in New Orleans

“For the second year in a row, WWE’s ‘Superstars for Hope’ campaign will support Boys & Girls Clubs of America to further enhance their efforts to enable young people to reach their full potential,” said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer. “WWE is committed to using the power of our brand to give back and leave a lasting impact on local communities.”

“Boys & Girls Clubs of America is honored to receive support from WWE’s Superstars for Hope campaign,” said Frank Sanchez, National Vice President, Business & Community Affairs. “WWE and Boys & Girls Clubs of America have formed a tremendous partnership where together we provide Club kids all across the U.S. with the tools and skills to eradicate bullying in their communities. We are thankful to have a partner like WWE that cares so deeply about America’s youth.”

You can participate at Prizeo.com through April 21st.