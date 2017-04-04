– The Wrestling Observer Radio (via WrestlingInc.com) has an update on what could be next for Goldberg after he lost the Universal title to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33. Goldberg appeared in a Raw Talk segment and said “goodbye” to the WWE Universe for now. According to the Observer, Goldberg’s WWE deal officially ended this week, and there’s currently nothing planned for him. However, there is a reported feeling in WWE that his recent run was a “success,” and the door is open for Goldberg to possibly have another run in WWE.

Dave Meltzer added that Goldberg returning again would have to be the right opponent and storyline. His money would have to be right as well, but WWE is not ruling out another match for Goldberg. He was initially supposed to return to WWE for just one more match with Brock Lesnar, but plans changed due to officials saw how Goldberg was getting over. Also, Goldberg posted the following tweet after his speech last night.