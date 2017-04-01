– Jim Ross commented Saturday on reports that he is set to return to WWE at WrestleMania. PWInsider reports that during his one-man show in Orlando, Ross said that he would deny reports that he has had talks with WWE and confirmed that they began before the passing of his wife Jan last week. Ross did not specifically confirm that he was returning to the company.

Ross noted that Jan had wanted to attend the Hall of Fame ceremony and also wanted to see him walk out once more at WrestleMania.