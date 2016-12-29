Credit Billy Krotchen and Pwinsider.com:

– The Barclays Center was about 80% full.

*RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus defeated The New Day and Anderson & Gallows when Cesaro pinned Karl Anderson.

*Big Cass defeated Rusev with a big boot to the face. Lana was ejected after she tried to interfere.

*Golden Truth & Axelmania & Darren Young & Sin Cara defeated Jinder Mahal & Bo Dallas & Titus O’Neil & The Shining Stars. All comedy but fun. After the match Bo Dallas complaint on the mic. The Big Show came out and KO’d him.

*They aired a video of Sami Zayn promising to bring the fight to Braun Strowman tonight.

*WWE Cruierweight champ Rich Swann pinned Neville in a good match.

*Seth Rollins defeated Chris Jericho in a Street Fight.

They announced a 3/20 return to Brooklyn for Raw.

*Liv Morgan & Sasha Banks & Bayley defeated RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair & Dana Brooke & Nia Jax and with Alicia Fox as the special referee after Sasha tapped Brooke with the Bank Statement.

*Braun Strowman pinned Sami Zayn.

*WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns pinned WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens.

They were selling shirts for John Cena at the concession stands even though he wasn’t on the show…and isn’t part of the brand.