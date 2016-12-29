wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 12.28.16: Styles vs. Cena vs. Ambrose Main Events
December 29, 2016 | Posted by
Credit Jim Burkhardt andPwinsider.com:
– American Alpha beat The Ascension, The Usos, Breezango and The Vaudevillians to retain the Tag Team Titles.
– Alexa Bliss beat Becky Lynch to retain the Women’s Title.
– James Ellsworth beat Curt Hawkins.
– Dolph Ziggler beat The Miz in a cage. The Intercontinental Title was not on the line.
– The Wyatt Family beat Jack Swagger, Mojo Rawley and Apollo Crews.
– Nikki Bella beat Natalya.
– AJ Styles beat John Cena and Dean Ambrose to retain the WWE Title.