WWE Live Event Results 12.28.16: Styles vs. Cena vs. Ambrose Main Events

December 29, 2016 | Posted by Larry Csonka
aj-styles-dean-ambrose-john-cena-no-mercy

Credit Jim Burkhardt andPwinsider.com:

– American Alpha beat The Ascension, The Usos, Breezango and The Vaudevillians to retain the Tag Team Titles.

– Alexa Bliss beat Becky Lynch to retain the Women’s Title.

– James Ellsworth beat Curt Hawkins.

– Dolph Ziggler beat The Miz in a cage. The Intercontinental Title was not on the line.

– The Wyatt Family beat Jack Swagger, Mojo Rawley and Apollo Crews.

– Nikki Bella beat Natalya.

– AJ Styles beat John Cena and Dean Ambrose to retain the WWE Title.

