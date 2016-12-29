Credit Jim Burkhardt andPwinsider.com:

– American Alpha beat The Ascension, The Usos, Breezango and The Vaudevillians to retain the Tag Team Titles.

– Alexa Bliss beat Becky Lynch to retain the Women’s Title.

– James Ellsworth beat Curt Hawkins.

– Dolph Ziggler beat The Miz in a cage. The Intercontinental Title was not on the line.

– The Wyatt Family beat Jack Swagger, Mojo Rawley and Apollo Crews.

– Nikki Bella beat Natalya.

– AJ Styles beat John Cena and Dean Ambrose to retain the WWE Title.